But then the vineyard owner tried to kiss her, which resulted in a slap from Martha, and a very public brawl with Humphrey in the season 1 finale.

However, things are going to be different this time around, according to Jamie Bamber.

"When I did the first season, I knew that they were happy with with me and Archie, and that they'd enjoyed that element of the story," he told RadioTimes.com and other press.

"But I’ve been around the block enough to know that... supporting characters are there to serve a purpose in a bigger story, and that purpose had been served. You can't continually threaten a relationship, otherwise that relationship is not strong, and that relationship has to be strong.

"So it’s a different arc that he's got this year. They've come up with a new story, which I actually prefer to the first season."

Bamber went on to describe Archie's season 3 storyline as "more complicated and more real".

"It's about someone in midlife wondering if they'll ever find happiness, and assuming somewhere that the fault is within them," he expanded.

"If you keep finding yourself in the same position, you do some self-examination, which he claims to have done, and we'll see how well he's done it.

"There is an element that someone who finds himself at that age, who's never settled down, has... subconsciously put his priorities on a career, or he may be assuming too much in relationships. Who knows. He's clearly making a mistake."

Jamie Bamber as Archie in Beyond Paradise.

Bamber also rejected claims that Archie needs a "redemption arc" after his efforts to muscle in on Humphrey and Martha's relationship.

Read more:

"He's someone who bumps into a childhood sweetheart who's still not married, he's not married, they were once in love," he said.

"It almost does her a service to say, 'Look, I'm here, and if you fancy it, we could give it another whirl.' Because that makes her actually really consider the choices that she's got.

"So yes, I do come across a lot of people who boo and hiss and think I'm cloak and dagger and bad news as Archie. I don't share that opinion.

"I just think everyone's in their own life, everyone's hero of their own world. It’s just unfortunate that he's on television and the show is very much the Humphrey and Martha show. If there was an Archie show, you'd be rooting for him. So that's my take on that."

Beyond Paradise season 3 arrives on BBC One on Friday 28th March at 8pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guideto find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.