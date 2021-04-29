Will there be a second series of BBC One’s This is My House?

Stacey Dooley’s home guessing show This is My House got off to a cracking start for series one.

Advertisement

The show, which is like a combination of Through the Keyhole and Would I Lie To You? sees four people posing as a homeowner, however, only one of them is real owner and a celebrity panel must work out who that person is.

The person who is able to convince the judges that it’s their home will walk away with a £1000 cash prize.

Along the way, each contestant gets to come up with their own story about their home, which can and has really thrown viewers and the panelists off.

Series one ended on BBC one on Thursday, 29th May, but will the show be back for a second series, is what we’d like to know.

Here’s everything we know so far.

Will there be a series two of This is My House?

Another series for This is My House hasn’t been confirmed just yet, but judging by the popularity of the first series, it could be very good shout.

Following the launch on March 24th, viewers rushed to social media to share their thoughts on the new show.

“I was sceptical about #thisismyhouse last week but got well into it tonight,” one wrote.

“I really love this show, an amazing concept and hope they do another series,” another said.

“It’s crazy but the best show on TV at the moment. Deserves a Saturday night slot,” a third commented.

What is This is My House about?

BBC

This is My House is a guessing game show, which sees four people claiming what the title implies that “This is My House” in a bid to win £1,000.

Each episode sees four new contestant, one of whom is the true, home owner, telling the panel of the judges story to convince them that the property they’re in is theirs.

Like ITV’s The Masked Singer, viewers get to take part as they try to guess who is telling the truth and is the proud home owner and who is lying.

But, as each player tries to throw the celebrities off the scent, there are definitely some shocks along the way.

And when the real owner is revealed, it’s not always who we thought it might be.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is the host of This is My House?

BBC

Stacey Dooley hosted the first series of the BBC One show. There’s been no word on whether she’ll return if another series goes ahead but we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

She’s currently presenting a new series of her documentary series Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, which sees her visiting and living with different types of families.

Who are the This is My House judges?

BBC

The first series saw comedians Bill Bailey, Judi Love and Jamali Maddix join the panel, alongside TV presenter Emily Atack.

There are also celebrity guest judges on each episode, which included Katie Piper and Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews this year.

“It’s so much harder than I thought it was going to be. I thought, ‘Oh I’ll spot this a mile away. As soon as they come on screen, I’ll know!’ And it’s so much harder, like the twists and turns in it are really unexpected,” Atack told RadioTimes.com ahead of the show’s launch.

Advertisement

Series one of This is My House is available to watch on catch up on BBC iPlayer. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.