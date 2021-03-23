Exclusive – Emily Atack says it was “daunting” stepping into Holly Willoughby’s shoes on Celebrity Juice, as she joins This Is My House panel

Emily Atack will join the panel of Stacey Dooley’s new home guessing show, This Is My House this week, when the series kicks off on 24th March.

A mix between Keith Lemon’s Through the Keyhole and Would I Lie To You?, the show sees four celebs claiming to be the owner of a house, as the celebrity panel tries to work out who the real proud owner is.

And while it might seem pretty simple, Emily tells us it’s not as easy as it looks.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she reveals: “It’s so much harder than I thought it was going to be. I thought, ‘Oh I’ll spot this a mile away. As soon as they come on screen, I’ll know!’ And it’s so much harder, like the twists and turns in it are really unexpected.

“In terms of guest panellists, we had judges of court and law, and journalists who have been interviewing people their entire lives, and even they found it harder than I thought it was going to be, so these people are really good actors!”

For one panelist, however, the show was a walk in the park.

Speaking of comedian Jamali Maddix, who sits on the panel alongside Emily, Judi Love and Bill Bailey, the presenter says, “Jamali should be a detective, hands down! He was so good at it. I would see him scanning, and he would just sit there with this intense glare, and come out with an amazing theory. It just blew me away. I was like, ‘Oh my god, I never even noticed those tiny little details.'”

This is My House will be Emily’s second panel job since joining Celebrity Juice last year.

Alongside Laura Whitmore, she took over from This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby for series 24 of the show, something she tells us was a very “daunting” experience.

“Everything I’m doing now is kind of my dream job. And I would say Celebrity Juice is a real pinnacle moment for me, because it’s one of the bigger shows on television. Stepping into shoes like Holly Willoughby’s is the most ridiculous and daunting path as a telly person,” she explains.

Getty Images

“It’s like, ‘How on earth will I fill shoes like that?!’ But I’m just so humbled and flattered, and I’m glad to be doing the show with Laura, she’s my really good friend.”

The ITV show will return for series 25 this Spring, and will see Laura and Emily back in their roles as team captains, alongside host Keith Lemon .

“We’re halfway through my second series now,” says Emily. “We’ve got so many lovely guests. I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say, but the beauty of Celebrity Juice is that just when you thought they couldn’t think of something more mad for you to do, all of sudden you’re strapped to a rocket and flying to space, and you have to eat a load of Wotsits and come back and count the Wotsits. So it’s the most ridiculous stuff you can think of,” she teases.

“And also I think because of COVID, we thought the games would have to be a bit more boring, but they’re actually crazier, because they’ve had to think outside the box!”

This Is My House starts on Wednesday 24th March at 9pm on BBC One. Check out the rest of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.