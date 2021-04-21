Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over series two release date: Everything you need to know

Following on from the success of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over in 2019, Stacey has signed up to stay in more unusual households for a second series. The show sees her spend her weekends living in the homes of different British families, most of whom have an interesting or unconventional approach to life.

Advertisement

In the first season, Stacey moved in with a couple who had an open marriage, a family of YouTube stars and a Mormon family. In the new season, she is welcomed into six more homes to discover what really goes on behind closed doors.

The former Strictly Come Dancing winner observes what life is like for her chosen families, sharing meals and quality time with them and coming out with all those questions we’ve always wanted to ask about other people’s lifestyles.

This season’s quirky selection of sleepovers includes a group of eco warriors, a ‘trad’ family, and a couple raising a successful child model, who started her career at just three years old.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over series two release date

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over will return to UKTV’s W channel later this year.

How to watch Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over will be on UKTV’s W channel, which is available via Sky TV (channel 109), Virgin (channel 125), BT (channel 311) and Talk Talk (channel 311).

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over about?

Presenter Stacey Dooley – who hosts the BBC challenge series This Is My House, and competed in this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off – investigates what life is like in Britain today by spending 72 hours in the company of various households.

She spends a weekend as their house guest, discovering what makes each family unique, and talking to them about their lifestyles.

Who will feature on series two of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over?

Series two of Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over features six new host households:

The Traditional Lifestyle Family

Felipe and Lillian live a ‘tradlife’, with Lillian behaving as a ‘tradwife’, which means taking a submissive role in their marriage. Felipe is responsible for providing the family income and makes all the decisions, while Lillian’s life resembles that of a 1950s housewife. She has no career and her duty is to care for her family, which means cooking, cleaning and home educating the couple’s two children.

The Orthodox Jewish Family

Members of the Hasidic Jewish movement, Chahad, Rabbi Mordechai and his wife Blima live a strictly Orthodox Jewish lifestyle with their nine children. They talk to Stacey about how they follow ancient rules that cover everything from their diet to marital relations.

The Eco Warrior Family

Environmentalist Roc and his children have rejected most of the trappings of 21st century life (including electricity) at their home on the remote Hebridean island of Gometra. Roc moved into a derelict house there 25 years ago, and he and his four children grow their own food, chop their own wood and wash their clothes in a bucket.

They do occasionally leave their home – Roc and three of his children sometimes travel to London on a journey that involves ferries, buses and trains to participate in HS2 and Extinction Rebellion campaigns.

The Child Model Family

Professional model Keisha and Nigerian millionaire Kunle are parents to two children, the youngest of whom is an aspiring child model. Their daughter, Dior, began to follow in her mother’s footsteps at the age of three and is already on her way to becoming a successful model, with her family’s encouragement.

The Family Living With Down’s Syndrome

Dom and Kellie’s sons, Lucus and Alexander, were diagnosed with Down’s Syndrome and cerebral palsy, respectively. When their eldest daughter, Isabella, became upset by how frustrated Lucus was at being unable to communicate, she learned Makaton sign language, which is now part of family life. Isabella and Lucus are now social media stars as they teach Makaton to Isabella’s YouTube subscribers.

The British Lion King

You may recognise Reece Oliver, whom Stacey Dooley visits in her new series, as he has already been one of the subjects in Ross Kemp’s two part series Britain’s Tiger Kings. Reece has built up a collection of exotic and dangerous animals next to his family home in Nottinghamshire that includes lions, squirrel monkeys, wallabies, a capybara and a puma – a collection that doesn’t exactly make him popular with his neighbours.

What has Stacey Dooley said about Sleeps Over?

In an interview explaining the first series in 2019, Stacey Dooley said, “The idea [of the series] is that we’re trying to really immerse ourselves into their way of life and we’ve got a lot of fascinating characters who’ve got a lot to say.

“It might be that they have a really regimented routine that we need to adhere to, or it might be a bit looser. I’m just a house guest and I think that’s what perhaps makes this slightly different as well. It’s the idea that I’m not finishing at 8pm or 9pm and checking myself into a hotel, I think that’s what gives the series quite a different feel.”

Is there a trailer for Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over?

We don’t have a trailer for the new series just yet, but we will keep you updated as soon as it arrives!

Advertisement

Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over will return for series two later this year. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Documentaries hub for more news.