Call the Midwife 's Helen George, Tamzin Outhwaite, comedian and writer Rosie Jones, former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt and Nina Wadia will have just 24 hours to learn one of opera's most famous arias before performing it live on stage at The London Coliseum in front of an audience of 2,000 opera fans.

Comic Opera will be returning for Red Nose Day 2022 , boasting an all-female line up taking on a medley of three Aria’s from the iconic opera Carmen.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox will be on hand to support the stars as they work quickly to get to grips with this highly skilled classical art form in time for their big performance. They'll be filmed in the run-up to their show, and during the evening, crossing live to the Coliseum as the celebs prepare to go on stage.

Tamzin Outhwaite commented: "I am so thrilled to be part of this incredible line up for Comic Opera! I am used to acting on stage not singing so I am really looking forward to trying something new and who knows maybe I can put Opera Singer on the CV! Jokes aside, Comic Relief is such an amazing charity and I just hope I can do the chosen song justice, and If I can’t, at least I’ve helped raise those all-important funds for those who are most in need.”

BBC

Helen George added: "I’m so excited to be included in this year’s Comic Opera with such a brilliant bunch of women. I’m sure my warbling will mainly be more 'Comic' than 'Opera', but looking forward to giving it a go."

Red Nose Day 2022 will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry, and the Great Comic Relief Prizeathon will be presented by Joel Dommett and AJ Odudu. Viewers can also expect some star-studded appearances from Matt Lucas and David Walliams, Strictly Come Dancing's Rose Ayling-Ellis and comedy legends French and Saunders.

Advertisement

The Red Nose Day night of TV will feature sketches, live performances and one-off comedy specials whilst showcasing the impact donations have made in the UK and across the world.