For one night only, some of our favourite stars from the showbiz world will come together in a bid to raise money for charities across the UK and beyond.

It's almost time for the Red Nose Day festivities, as Comic Relief returns for another year.

Including TV specials and musical performances, it's expected to be a night to remember, with more events scheduled in the lead-up to the event and thereafter.

While there'll be lots of celebs hosting specials on the night, the main event will be brought to viewers by a presenting team, including Comic Relief co-founder Sir Lenny Henry.

As Red Nose Day arrives, here's who will be presenting the night's events.

Comic Relief 2022 presenters

Sir Lenny Henry

BBC

Twitter: @LennyHenry

Comic Relief stalwart Sir Lenny Henry will lead the celebs on the night. He is one of the UK's best known comedians and media personalities. He co-founded Comic Relief in 1985, along with comedy scriptwriter Richard Curtis.

"What it really means is for all of us to unite and do something brilliant and support for those that need it," Sir Lenny said of this year's show.

"The audience can expect more stars than you can shake a stick at, loads of passionate and exciting films demonstrating where the money goes and why. Plus music, laughter, great hosts including me, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness, Alesha Dixon – and more... this is going to be huge!"

Alesha Dixon

BBC

Instagram: @aleshaofficial

Twitter: @AleshaOfficial

Britain's Got Talent judge and musician Alesha Dixon will join Sir Lenny on the night as one of this year's presenters.

Dixon rose to fame in the noughties as a member of R&B garage group, Mis-Teeq. Since then, she's gone on to take part in several reality shows, including Strictly Come Dancing, which she won in 2007, and became a judge on two years later.

"I have grown up with Comic Relief, it’s such an important night of the year that brings the whole country together to help others. It brings out the best in people whilst entertaining the nation, it’s part of all our lives and we all feel deeply connected to it," she said.

David Tennant

BBC

Doctor Who's David Tennant joins the presenting panel for Comic Relief 2022. Tennant is best known as the tenth incarnation of The Doctor.

Speaking of his new role, he said: "It’s one of those things that makes you proud to be British. The mix of being daft and being big-hearted seems to be something we do well. It’s always an honour and a joy to be involved."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Zoe Ball

BBC

Instagram: @zoetheball

Twitter: @ZoeTheBall

British radio presenter Zoe Ball is the fourth host in this year's presenting line-up.

Ball was the first female host of both the Radio 1 and Radio 2 Breakfast Show for the BBC. In 2005, the radio presenter took part in Strictly. Following this, she took over from Claudia Winkleman as the host of the spin-off series, It Takes Two. She worked on the series for 10 years, before announcing her departure in 2021.

In terms of what she's looking forward to the most on the night, Ball said: "I’m always so moved by the appeal films, when we hear the stories of people who have really needed the support provided by so many charities that Comic Relief help, reminding us why we all gather and do whatever we can do. I can't wait to see how much everyone has helped Tom Daley raise with his Hell of a Homecoming challenge. "

Paddy McGuinness

BBC

Instagram: @mcguinness.paddy

Twitter: @PaddyMcGuinness

TV presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness joins the presenting panel for Comic Relief 2022.

McGuinness rose to fame with the help of Peter Kay, who invited him to appear in some of his programmes, including That Peter Kay Thing and Phoenix Nights.

He's since presented several shows, such as the popular Take Me Out, which ended in 2019, and is one of the three hosts of Top Gear.

"We’re filming this year’s Comic Relief in the North so I’m expecting a fun, lively show with loads of special guests," he revealed.

AJ Odudu

Getty Images

Instagram: @ajodudu

Twitter: @AJOdudu

TV presenter AJ Odudu will host The Great Comic Relief Prizeathon with Vernon Kay.

Odudu is a British television presenter. She is best known for co-presenting the 2013 Channel 5 reality show spin-off Big Brother's Bit on the Side, alongside Emma Willis and Rylan Clark-Neal. Last year, she took part in the 19th season of Strictly, and made it all the way to the final with her dance partner Kai Widdrington, before having to pull out due to a leg injury.

Vernon Kay

Vernon Kay Getty Images

Instagram: @vernonkay

Twitter: @vernonkay

Vernon Kay stepped in as part of the hosting team for this year's Comic Relief after previously confirmed host Joel Dommett tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

Kay is known for his presenting work on T4, All Star Family Fortunes and Splash! in addition to his role fronting Formula E coverage. In 2020, he took part in I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in third place.