Anne Hegerty up for Issa Schultz joining Beat the Chasers permanently

While Beat the Chasers returns to our screens next Monday, Hegerty won't be on the panels of Chasers , having tested positive for COVID the day before filming was due to start.

Anne Hegerty has said she'd like to see her replacement Issa Schultz join Beat the Chasers as a seventh Chaser on next year's season.

Luckily, star of The Chase's Australian counterpart Issa Schultz flew in to save the day – and now Hegerty is eyeing up a permanent spot for him on the show.

When asked whether Schultz should join Beat the Chasers as an extra Chaser on the next run to give contestants a chance to accept a Super Super Offer, Hegerty told RadioTimes.com and other press on the BAFTA red carpet: "I don't know if we can make the table big enough.

"Everyone is going to have to have massive widescreen TVs! If the bosses are up for it, I'm totally up for it."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more: Anne Hegerty's Beat the Chasers replacement reveals advice she gave him

Schultz, who is known as The Supernerd on The Chase Australia, previous told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he would "definitely" like to become a permanent fixture on The Chase and Beat the Chasers in the UK.

"I'd love to explore that Bradley [Walsh] bond. A lot of the success is that Chaser-Bradley bond. He has a unique relationship with every Chaser on that set. I would love to develop my own," he added.

Last season's Beat the Chasers line-up ITV

While Hegerty will be absent from season 5 of Beat the Chasers, cast members Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Jenny Ryan and Darragh Ennis will be back alongside Schultz to take on brave members of the public in the ultimate quizzing challenge.

Advertisement

Beat the Chasers begins on ITV and ITV Hub on Monday 16th May at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.