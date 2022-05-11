Beat the Chasers' Darragh Ennis teases "big wins" in new season

The Chaser, who joined the show back in 2020, revealed that there are some exciting moments to come from the upcoming season in which contestants go home with large amounts of money.

ITV's Beat the Chasers returns to our screens next week, with the Chasers taking on another bunch of brave contestants – and according to Darragh Ennis, there are a few who manage to beat them!

Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the new episodes in an exclusive interview on the set during filming, Ennis said: "We've got some big wins already and we've only done one day."

He added: "We've got a new Chaser who literally landed this morning from Australia. He got here– I was having breakfast when he arrived in the UK and he's jumped straight into it.

"But we have no worries about Issa because he's one of the best quizzers in the world."

Issa Schultz, who is best known for appearing on The Chase Australia, was announced as Anne Hegerty's replacement for the upcoming season after she tested positive for COVID-19 one day before filming.

As for how well the Chasers do in this season, Ennis added that there are some questions that completely stump them.

Beat the Chasers returns next week.

"There was a question about an actor playing a role in a movie and none of us knew. Jenny [Ryan] knew, but she wasn't in on that game," he said. "So we had a second and then I buzzed in and got it wrong."

The new season of Beat the Chasers is set to air every night on ITV across next week, with Bradley Walsh returning to host the gameshow.

Beat the Chasers begins on ITV and ITV Hub on Monday 16th May at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.