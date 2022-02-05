On Thursday, 3rd February, just days before the season 1 finale, which concluded on 5th February, ITV revealed that the primetime show had been commissioned for another run.

After a very successful first series, Ant and Dec's Limitless Win has been renewed for a second season .

“We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more. We’re beyond excited to be able do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!” Ant McPartlin said.

“We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google! We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait," Declan Donnelly added.

So, when will it be back? And what can viewers expect?

Here's everything we know so far.

When will Ant and Dec's Limitless Win return?

A release date hasn't been confirmed for season 2 just yet, but based on the first series, which started on January 8th, it's likely the new series could air in early 2023.

Applications have opened for the second series, and will close on 31st August, with filming taking place afterwards, so it we expect it won't be too long after then. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more.

It's no surprise the show is back for the second series, given that series one earned ITV its highest Saturday night audience share in a year for its time slot.

The first episode - which saw couple Will and Kathryn, an intensive care doctor and midwife, walk away with a massive £500,000 - pulled in an average of 4.7 million viewers.

Ant and Dec's Limitless win rules explained

Limitless Win sees contestants in teams answering everyday questions in order to bag cash prizes. The major difference with this show is that there is no limit to the cash prize, meaning contestants could walk aways with hundreds of thousands of pounds if they answer questions correctly.

The Limitless Win rules are pretty simple as all of the answers are numerical – so there can only be ONE answer.

If contestants get the answer spot on, they bank the cash. However, if they decide to continue up the ladder and answer another question incorrectly, they’ll lose their existing jackpot.

Contestants have a number of lives, and they don't lose too many when answering incorrectly, they can try again, but if they're too far out and have no more lives, it's game over!

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win prize

As the name states, the prize money for Limitless Win is "limitless", meaning contestants can walk home with lots of cash if they can guess the correct answer or close enough.

How to Apply for Ant and Dec's Limitless Win

Think you have what it takes to be on Ant and Dec's Limitless Win, well the Geordie duo are looking for teams of two with a "mix of personalities and strength" for series two.

The form reads: "Can you work as a team to make it up the Limitless Money Ladder and win big? Do you have what it takes to win TV's biggest ever money prize? Do you have the general knowledge to back it up?"

You can fill out an application form, here.

Is there a trailer for season 2?

Not yet, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as it's released. Expect lots of tension!

Limitless Win will return to ITV for a second series. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.