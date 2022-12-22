At the forefront of ITV's festive scheduling , the upcoming Christmas special will see celebrities take on the endless money ladder, which according to ITV1 has "had a makeover and is now bigger than ever".

While they've only just returned from Australia after crowning the I'm a Celebrity 2022 champion, Ant and Dec will be back on our screens on Christmas Day for a festive edition of Limitless Win.

From Rylan to Katherine Ryan, famous faces from the world of TV will taking on the quiz in the hopes of raising money for charity – but will they be successful?

Here's everything you need to know about Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When does Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win air?

Ant and Dec will be back with the Christmas edition of Limitless Win on Christmas Day at 8pm on ITV1.

The special will see the presenting duo's celebrity friends attempt to raise a limitless amount of cash for charity while treating them to "some very unexpected in-studio surprises", according to ITV.

Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win celebrity guests

©Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

The hour-long special will see four famous faces team up to win money for their charities, from TV presenters to comedians.

Joining forces to take on the money ladder are Strictly: It Takes Two's Rylan Clark and Britain's Got Talent judge David Walliams.

They'll be followed by 8 Out of 10 Cats host Jimmy Carr and Taskmaster's Katherine Ryan.

Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win trailer

©Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

While ITV1 is yet to release a trailer for Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win, the I'm a Celeb hosts have teased the upcoming special, which will feature new music-based questions and huge cash prizes.

"We got a lot of feedback after the first season with people saying, ‘This is really tense! It’s hard to watch, it’s nerve-shredding!’ and this year it’s even more so. Sorry guys!" Dec said in a statement.

"We get higher up the ladder and more often. Contestants are nervous and stressed…they’re playing for very, very big sums of money. It’s really nerve-wracking. Very, very tense at times with a lot of jeopardy, but God it’s really watchable!"

Ant added: "The great thing about this show is that everybody can have a go at the answers because the answer to every question is a number. You can be shouting your answers to the TV and the whole family can have a go and see who does best. You don’t need to be the brain of Britain to get involved."

More like this

Ant and Dec's Christmas Limitless Win airs on ITV on Sunday 25th December at 8pm.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.