While these two shows will be airing primetime on ITV1 (at 8pm and 9:05pm respectively), there are also plenty of other treats in store.

The festive season is upon us, and ITV has now announced its full schedule for Christmas Day – with highlights including a special version of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win and the Doc Martin Christmas special , which will act as the show's series finale.

These include Alan Carr's Epic Gameshow (3:10pm), Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Presents: PolterGuys (4:10pm), The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special (5pm), and new episodes of Emmerdale (6pm) and Coronation Street (7pm).

For film fans, the channel will also be airing Love Actually at 10:45pm, the perfect festive treat to settle down to at the end of the big day.

The day starts with one hour of CITV programming from 6am, before Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and This Morning run through until midday.

Ant & Dec's Christmas Limitless Win. Hello Dolly and Mitre Studios/ITV

As is now tradition, the schedule will then see two back-to-back cooking programmes, with James Martin's Christmas Day at 12pm and Ainsley's Festive Flavours at 2pm, following by King Charles III's first ever Christmas broadcast.

When it comes to Christmas Eve, the channel has two big gameshows airing, with In for a Christmas Penny at 5:15pm and the Celebrity Catchphrase Christmas Special at 6pm.

Later in the day, there's also Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at 7pm, Britain Get Singing at 8:05pm, It'll Be Alright on the Night at 9:20pm and Christmas Comedy Club with Lost Voice Guy at 10:40pm.

Jane McDonald will host Christmas Carols from Manchester on ITV1. ITV

Meanwhile on Boxing Day, ITV1 is showing programmes such as another Chase Celebrity Christmas Special at 6pm and The Voice Kids at 8:30pm.

Other notable shows airing over the Christmas fortnight include John Bishop's End of Year Show on 29th December, and Jonathan Ross's New Year Comedy Special on New Year's Eve.

Meanwhile, ITV1 will also show films including The Holiday, ET: The Extra Terrestrial, Die Hard 2 and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

