The quiz show, which returned for a Christmas special last weekend , introduces the Take Two with Ant and Dec lifeline in season 2, allowing contestants to ask the hosts for their answer to a question.

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win continues next weekend with its second season and while fans can expect a brand new twist to arrive on the never-ending money ladder, the presenting duo have revealed that it led to a few squabbles between the two of them.

Speaking about the new lifeline, Ant and Dec revealed that they initially thought the feature would be "too much pressure" for them.

©Hello Dolly/Mitre Studios

"But then we kind of talked about it and played it a bit and eventually warmed to it and thought, 'Actually, we’re quite good at the game sometimes. This could work!'" Dec said.

"We tried it out a few times with sample questions here in the office, got our bravery up and said, 'OK, we’ll do it.' Yet, as soon as it came to the first record and that lifeline popped up, honestly my heart sank. I thought, 'Oh God. Oh no. What have we done here? The pressure, the pressure!' I’m not telling you how we got on. You’ll have to watch to see how we did!"

Ant added that his "anxiety went up a level" when the lifeline appeared on the ladder. "We only get 30 seconds to lock in an answer so we can’t worry about it too much. We had to quickly come up with an answer, agree with each other and lock it in."

When asked whether the pair managed to agree on the answers quickly, Ant said: "It forces you into disagreements, this show. It forces you to bicker amongst each other. But we agreed once we'd locked it in,"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dec added: "You haven’t got time to bicker too much about it because we’ve only got 30 seconds. So we’ve got to come to an agreement pretty quickly! So, you see everything there – you see our relationship warts and all for 30 seconds when we just have to come to some sort of conclusion. It was quite fun for us to play along, but gosh we felt the pressure."

More like this

The show's festive special saw Jimmy Carr and Katherine Ryan take on the endless cash quiz and the two will be continuing their climb up the ladder in the next episode before Geordie friends Helen and Kelly take on the challenge.

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win continues on Saturday 7th January at 8:3opm on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.