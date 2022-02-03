Ant and Dec's Limitless Win renewed for second season

The brand new quiz show gives contestants the chance to climb a limitless money ladder by answering questions correctly, but the prospect of crashing out becomes increasingly daunting the higher they get.

The first episode gave ITV its biggest entertainment series launch since The Masked Singer, with a 28-day consolidated rating of 6.1 million viewers.

The series premiere saw NHS workers Will and Kathryn win an eye-watering £500,000, with another £250,000 being handed out the following week to father and son duo Tony and Zee.

ITV has promised that the season finale will see another pair climb "farther up the money ladder than anyone has ever been before", but stopped short of revealing whether they get away with the cash or lose it all.

Ant McPartlin said: “We are thrilled that Limitless Win has been a hit with the viewers and is coming back for more. We’re beyond excited to be able do it all over again and we can’t wait to find new contestants to play the first TV show with a limitless jackpot!”

Declan Donnelly added: “We’re already preparing ourselves for another series of nail-biting drama, jeopardy and tension as we present more questions you can’t help but Google! We’re expecting more, and higher, dizzying climbs up the Limitless money ladder. We can’t wait.”

The UK's favourite double act still see strong success with legacy formats Saturday Night Takeaway and I'm A Celebrity, both of which celebrate their 20th anniversaries this year, but have seen less consistent success with later projects.

The duo have fronted similar high stakes quiz shows like PokerFace, Push the Button and Red or Black, but none have made it past two seasons, so it will be interesting to see if Limitless Win can break the cycle.

Those interested in appearing on Limitless Win can put their name forward via ITV's Be on TV website, which will be accepting applications from potential contestants until Wednesday 31st August 2022.

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win concludes on ITV at 8:30pm on Saturday 5th February 2022. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.