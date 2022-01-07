Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win rules explained: How do you win big jackpot?

Ant and Dec are returning to our screens with a brand new show this Saturday, Limitless Win, which does what it says on the tin.

The game show is the world’s first to feature a never-ending prize jackpot, with contestants able to win an unlimited amount of money if they continue answering questions correctly.

Airing after The Masked Singer on ITV, the show is set to be packed with “drama, jeopardy and real emotion” as quizzing hopefuls compete for the biggest prize pot ever – but how do you play the game?

Here’s everything you need to know about the rules of Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win rules explained

Contestants take part in the show in pairs as they try to climb the endless money ladder by answering questions posed to them by Ant and Dec.

If contestants manage to answer a question correctly, they can bank the cash. However, if they decide to continue up the ladder and then answer another question incorrectly, then they’ll lose their existing jackpot.

The high-risk game show will lead to some “unbearable” moments, according to Ant and Dec, with the former recently admitting “it’s really hard to watch” when a contestant risks their banked jackpot.

If you’re still struggling to understand how the game works, why not check out our exclusive preview of Saturday’s show, in which a couple answer a question about the general election voting age in the UK.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will start Saturday, 8th January at 8:30pm on ITV. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.