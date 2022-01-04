Ant and Dec tease “unbearable” Limitless Win moment as contestants risk banked cash

ITV’s new gameshow, Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win could make for tense viewing when it starts this Saturday (8th January).

The show will see contestants answering questions in a bid to win a limitless jackpot, and the hosts have already hinted at some “unbearable” moments during filming for the series.

In a previously released clip for the show, Ant McPartlin can be seen hiding behind a desk, as the contestants try to answer the question. So, what exactly caused this?

“That bit in particular was unbearable!” he explained. “Because we’re with the players for so long during filming, we’re really living it with them. So when they risk what they’ve got in the bank on an answer, and they’re not entirely sure of the answer, it’s really hard to watch. And yes, I tried to hide under the table!”

And there’s many more of these uncomfortable moments, with the Geordie presenter adding: “There’s a lot of people out there who do this thing where they pause the telly when we’re pulling a weird face and they tweet us the picture or Instagram it or whatever. Well, this show is going to be the worst for that because some of the faces we must have pulled are going to be the ugliest faces you’ve ever seen!”

Dec said: “Because you’re so invested in the contestants and so invested in the game, you kind of forget you’re on telly and you’re watching the contestants a bit like you’re sat at home watching the TV. It’s really, really gripping.”

As well as being hosts of the show, Limitless Win sees Ant and Dec “going on a journey” with the contestants, as they try to guide them along the way. However, they’re not allowed to help the players – which the pair say is one of the “hardest things” about the series, as they struggle to not shout out what they think.

“If we ever even try to suggest anything to the contestants, we have people in our ears going, ‘Stop it, stop it!’ But we don’t necessarily know the answer anyway so we’d only be guessing,” Dec explained.

While you don’t need to have the “Brain of Britain” to be able to successfully answer the questions on the show – which range from the number of pizza slices on a large pizza to the number of times Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the movies – players do have to get the exact numerical number in order to bank the cash, which can be quite tricky.

Speaking of tactics, Ant said: “We say to the contestants, ‘If you don’t know, take a good guess, stay in the game until a question comes along that you definitely do know the answer to. Then you can be brave, lock in your answer, and bank the cash.'”

That’s not to say it’s impossible though, with the pair hinting at big wins for the first series.

“We have had some big wins on this series, but I think when people see the show they’ll go, ‘I could do that for longer and be braver and go higher.’ So I’m actually really looking forward to recording another series once people have seen it and got into it and decided what their strategies will be,” Dec said.

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win will start on ITV on Saturday 8th January. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.