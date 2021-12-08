Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win: Release date rumours, rules, prize and latest news

It would appear that Britain’s Got Talent taking the year off has given Ant and Dec a bit of free time as they have come up with a new quiz show – and one that has a cash prize with no limits to how high it can go.

While they are currently busy in the castle for the latest series of I’m a Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here!, the Geordie duo will be back on our screens before too long with Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win, and this sounds like it will be a quiz show with a difference.

But what is the new show from the Saturday Night Takeaway duo, and when do we get to see it? Here is all you need to know about Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win!

Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win release date

Word is that we could be seeing Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win as soon as January 2022. ITV likes to have some big shows to kick off the year and this would be a nice addition to the schedule alongside the other New Year staple, Dancing on Ice.

We will let you know here as soon as we have a confirmed launch date.

What is Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win about?

To start with, Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win sounds like standard quiz show fare. Contestants will answer questions and for every correct answer they give, they will get more cash added to their prize pot. The difference here is that there is no limit – hence the name – to the amount of money they can have in the pot which means there is a chance to win life-changing amounts of dough.

Speaking about the show earlier this year, Ant said: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often. But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

What is the prize in Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win?

As mentioned, the prize in Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win is money – potentially lots and lots of money!

But the chance to go home with nothing is just as high, if not higher, as the contestants will be faced with the distinct possibility of building up a whopping sum of cash and then losing it all. So, this does sound like it will be quite the tense show to watch.

Is there a trailer for Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win?

We do indeed have an Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win trailer that was released by ITV not long ago – and it certainly backs up the notion that this will be one of the tensest quiz shows around!

Ant and Dec's Limitless Win will air on ITV in 2022.