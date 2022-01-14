Ant and Dec spot a hilarious likeness in tense Limitless Win preview
The 'Pringles guy' is the latest contestant on the pair's quiz show – sort of.
Ant and Dec’s impressive hosting portfolio continues to expand, with their latest quiz show, Limitless Win launching on ITV last week.
The new series sees Ant and Dec welcome contestants who must answer questions to win a limitless cash prize. That means there’s no cap on how much they can take home… if they get the answers right. It also means they could leave empty-handed, of course.
Last week’s premiere showcased just how much fun Ant and Dec had on the set, teasing the contestants as they argued about the general election, and this week the jokes continue.
An exclusive RadioTimes.com preview reveals a question involving the length of a standard Pringles tube.
Of course, the pair, who recently revealed they’d like to return to the Australian jungle for I’m A Celebrity 2022, get immediately distracted as the contestants ponder the answer when they notice a hilarious likeness between one of the hopefuls and the “Pringles guy” himself.
See for yourself below:
“He looks like the guy, the man,” Ant whispers to Dec about the moustachioed contestant.
“He’s the Pringle guy,” Dec adds agrees.
We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to see if the unofficial Pringles guy manages to get the correct answer.
Dec has previously spoken about how excited he was about Limitless Win, saying: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often.
“But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”
Ant and Dec's Limitless Win continues on ITV on Saturday 15th January.