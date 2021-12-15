Ant and Dec want to return to Australia for I’m A Celebrity 2022
And it's not just because of the weather.
Ant and Dec have been based in Wales with I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, it seems like the hosts fancy a return to normality in 2022, and have exclusively told RadioTimes.com they want to return to the Outback for the next instalment of the popular reality show.
At the ITV Entertainment Schedule Launch, we asked the Geordie duo about the I’m A Celebrity location for next year.
“I think we would like to return to Australia,” Ant said. “We had a great time for two years in Wales – we were made to feel really welcome and at home – but it’s proper home, is Australia, so we’d like to get back there for next year if we can.”
Dec added: “And we can torment them more in Australia. It’s harder conditions outside and there are all sorts of creepy crawlies in the camp, so it’s harder in Australia, definitely.”
Fans of Ant and Dec will be looking forward to their new gameshow, Limitless Win, starting early January 2022.
The concept is simple – and staggering: contestants take part in a quiz show with no cap on how much they could win.
“We weren’t actively looking for anything, but we had a bit of time last year because of no Britain’s Got Talent, because of COVID,” Dec explained.
“We were kicking some ideas around, and then our co-producers from Hello Dolly came to us with the idea of a quiz show with a jackpot that never ends. And that just really piqued our interests.
“It’s really exciting, but still very dramatic. It’s got a lot of jeopardy. As long as you can stay in the game, you can keep winning money.”
Ant added: “We’ve had big wins. We’ve had some really chunky numbers, as we call them. And it’s very tense, because the answer to every question is a number, and that number is how many steps you go up the ladder… quite quickly, you’re playing for serious money.”
Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.