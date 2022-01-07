Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win couple debate general election question in preview

ITV’s brand new gameshow Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win could make for tense viewing when it’s released this Saturday (8th January).

The new show will see contestants answering questions in a bid to win a limitless cash jackpot, and Ant and Dec have already teased some “unbearable” Limitless Win moments.

In a new teaser clip released exclusively here by RadioTimes.com, the presenting duo watch on as couple Kathryn and Will debate the voting age for general elections in the UK.

“Let’s lock in 18 [years old],” Will says, to which his more uncertain other half responds: “I’m happy you’re happy.”

Ant and Dec quickly pick up on Kathryn’s trepidation, lightening the mood by cracking a joke about how she knows the legal age for clubbing in the UK, but not for voting.

“You’ve locked in 18. Did you go over or are you still in the game?” Ant McPartlin later says at the end of the clip, leaving the couple’s future in the game on a cliffhanger.

Speaking about the show earlier this year, Ant said: “We’re genuinely so excited to launch this new series. It’s something we’ve been developing with Hello Dolly and ITV for a while now and we can’t wait for you all to experience it. We hope you love it as much as we do.”

Dec added: “It’s been a number of years since we launched a brand new TV format, it’s not something we do very often. But we’ve hit on something that is groundbreaking and innovative, and that’s why we are so excited to host this series and bring it to the nation.”

Ant & Dec's Limitless Win starts Saturday 8th January at 8:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.