In the 30-second teaser, we watch Martin (Martin Clunes) desperately try to get back to the Cornish town for its winter festivities after crashing his car.

ITV is returning to Portwenn for Christmas this year, with Doc Martin coming to an end with a festive special – and judging by the episode's new trailer, we can expect to see the grumpy medic get into the Christmas spirit (albeit begrudgingly).

"Will you be back in time for the parade?" his wife Louisa (Caroline Catz) asks, before we see Martin stumbling about in the snow whilst trying to get phone reception.

The upcoming special guest-stars Andor's Ron Cook as Leonard, a professional Santa impersonator whose mysterious rash causes Martin to shut down the town's grotto in order to investigate his illness.

When Martin's son James (Elliott Blake) is disappointed by Santa being out of action, Leonard tries to show Doc the magic of Christmas while Louisa organises a festive parade.

"The only way you could run their Christmas is by not being there," Leonard tells Martin in the trailer, before the medic finds himself using Santa's extravagant sleigh-mobile to get back to his family in time.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doc Martin's Christmas special will see Ian McNeice and Joe Absolom reprise their roles as father-and-son duo Bert and Al Large, while Jessica Ransom will be back as receptionist Morwenna Newcross.

ITV announced its slate of Christmas programming earlier this month, with the Doc Martin special airing alongside the likes of Ant & Dec's Limitless Win, The Chase Celebrity Christmas Special and Love Actually.

Doc Martin's Christmas special airs Christmas Day on ITV at 9:05pm. Looking for something to watch? Visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.