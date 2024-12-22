The new film is led by McCausland and Mack as warring neighbours Scott and Neil, with McCausland having written Bad Tidings alongside Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas, who form part of the BAFTA-winning team behind Ghosts and Horrible Histories.

So, we just know this film is set to be full of laughs, but who else stars in it? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Bad Tidings.

Bad Tidings cast: Full list of characters and actors in Sky comedy

The full cast for Bad Tidings is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the stars previously.

Chris McCausland as Scott

Lee Mack as Neil

Rebekah Staton as Stacey Brennan

Sarah Alexander as Laura

Ben Crompton as 'Big' Barry Brennan

Emily Coates as Ashleigh Brennan

Josiah Eloi as 'Little' Barry Brennan

Millie Kiss as Chloe

Tupele Dorgu as Sabrina

Rich Keeble as Euan

Sunil Patel as Raj

Donna Preston as Sue

Chris McCausland as Scott in Bad Tidings. Sky

Who is Scott? While the whole of their street thinks that Scott is a brilliant guy, his year-long Christmas decorations have rubbed Neil up the wrong way. He's set to become the new head of the Neighbourhood Watch, but is set to go on quite the journey with Neil as Christmas carnage ensues.

Where have I seen Chris McCausland before? The comedian and actor is known for appearing in Me Too!, EastEnders and The Wonders of the World I Can't See. As well as winning the latest season of Strictly Come Dancing, McCausland has also featured on Have I Got News for You, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Richard Osman's House of Games and Not Going Out.

Lee Mack as Neil

Lee Mack as Neil in Bad Tidings. Sky

Who is Neil? Neil has had enough of neighbour Scott, and in their ongoing disputes, Neil makes a bit of a fool of himself by blowing the electricity on the entire street the day before Christmas. Left to keep watch with Scott, they couldn't possibly guess that a local crime family are gearing up to rob each of the homes.

Where have I seen Lee Mack before? Mack is known for his leading role in Not Going Out, as well as hosting ITV's The 1% Club. He has appeared in Brassic, Inside No. 9, Taskmaster and Doctor Who.

Rebekah Staton as Stacey Brennan

Rebekah Staton as Stacey Brennan in Bad Tidings. Sky

Who is Stacey? Stacey is part of the local crime family that are looking to rob Scott and Neil's entire street when everyone leaves for Christmas.

Where have I seen Rebekah Staton before? Staton is known for her roles in The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, Pulling, Wallander, Home, Raised by Wolves and Doctor Who.

Sarah Alexander as Laura

Sarah Alexander as Laura in Bad Tidings. Sky

Who is Laura? Laura is Neil's wife who is one of the people on the street that is forced to leave and take her Christmas plans elsewhere after her husband cuts the electricity in their neighbourhood.

Where have I seen Sarah Alexander before? Alexander is known for her roles in Green Wing, Armstrong and Miller, Jonathan Creek and Marley's Ghosts. She has also starred in Pennyworth, Father Brown and The Worst Week of My Life.

Ben Crompton as 'Big' Barry Brennan

Ben Crompton as Big Barry Brennan in Bad Tidings. Sky

Who is Barry? Barry is part of the notorious local crime family that have their eyes set on the homes on Neil and Scott's street.

Where have I seen Ben Crompton before? Crompton is known for his role as Eddison Tollett in Game of Thrones, as well as starring in Ideal, Motherland, All or Nothing, Clocking Off and Lockwood & Co.

Bad Tidings will air on Sky Max and NOW on Sunday 22nd December at 7:30pm.

