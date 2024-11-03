Ghosts co-creators update on future collaborations with the sitcom team

The stars were reflecting on their six years making the sitcom for Ghosts: Brought to Life , a new book which gives fans an insight into all the work and conversations that went on behind-the-scenes.

The creators of BBC One’s Ghosts have offered an update on further collaborations, with one of the group hoping for some “exciting stuff” to be coming in the not-t00-distant future.

It’s the second Ghosts book in as many years, following a compilation of in-universe materials, titled The Button House Archives, which expanded on the world of the beloved show.

Alas, fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for Ghosts books being an annual affair, with Martha Howe-Douglas telling RadioTimes.com that there will probably not be any more – for now, at least.

“I just feel like we’ve given the fans all of it,” she said. “We’ve given them the process, we’ve given them the behind-the-scenes, the nuggets [of information] that we are privy too but perhaps they are not.

“So I can’t see that there’s another opportunity, but who knows?”

Co-creator and co-star Mathew Baynton agreed that there wasn’t a “huge appetite” among the cast to produce more Ghosts books, but assured fans that “we will be putting our creative energy into new things as a group”.

While we’re yet to learn exactly what the full Ghosts cohort are cooking up at the moment, we do know that some members are temporarily splintering off to develop projects in pairs.

In October, Deadline reported that Laurence Rickard (Robin/Sir Humphrey Bone) and Ben Willbond (The Captain) were working on an animated pilot for Netflix, partly inspired by Family Guy.

Alas, Rickard said there was “nothing” he could tell us about that particular gig, but did say that “there’s various things that we’re developing” at the moment.

He added: “I’ve written a couple of things on my own, something with Ben, something with Martha – all of them stretching slightly different muscles. So hopefully there’s some fun, exciting stuff coming down the line.”

Previously, Rickard and Willbond teamed up on UKTV sci-fi special We Are Not Alone. Meanwhile, Ghosts co-creator Simon Farnaby tapped Baynton for a major role in last year’s family blockbuster Wonka, which he co-wrote.

Ghosts is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

