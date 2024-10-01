The series, called In Case of Emergency, is said to take inspiration from Family Guy, and will be set in a British hospital. A six-minute animatic pilot has so far been produced, featuring the voices of members of the British comedy community.

As well as Ghosts, Rickard and Willbond have previously collaborated on Horrible Histories, Yonderland and the 2015 film Bill, along with the rest of their production collective Them They. As a duo, they also co-wrote the 2022 one-off TV comedy We Are Not Alone for Dave.

Ghosts creators Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond, with star Charlotte Ritchie Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Netflix reportedly approached Big Talk Studio about the idea of commissioning an animated series. The streamer's previous animated originals have included BoJack Horseman, Big Mouth, Arcane, Inside Job, Mulligan and Twilight of the Gods.

The Ghosts team have been keeping busy since the show ended at Christmas. Not only do they have a book coming out later this month, Ghosts: Brought to Life – The Making of a Classic, but Willbond is also set to feature in the new season of Greg Davies's The Cleaner.

The director of the show's final two seasons, Simon Hynd, is also working on a new sitcom starring Dawn French and Mark Heap, called Can You Keep a Secret?.

That show will see French and Heap play a married couple, who fake the husband's death in order to pocket the life insurance and run away to start a new life.

In Case of Emergency is expected to stream on Netflix.

