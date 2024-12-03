A new drama is also coming to Sky. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, starring Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack, will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Thursday 2nd January at 9pm, following the story of Jim Swire and how he "risks everything in the wake of Lockerbie".

Colin Firth. Sky

Never Mind the Buzzcocks will also be back for a Christmas special airing at 9pm on Wednesday 18th December on Sky Max and NOW, with Daisy May Cooper returning to the panel following her absence from the latest season.

Steven Frayne, the magician formerly known as Dynamo, is also returning returning to TV screens with an epic new show which sees him return to his roots and wow people like never before by taking magic to the streets. Viewers can tune in on Sky Max and NOW on 19th December.

Over on Sky Arts, audiences will step back in time to 1974 and witness the magic of Paul McCartney and Wings: One Hand Clapping. The film, which airs on Boxing Day at 9pm on Sky Arts and NOW, will offer an intimate behind-the-scenes look at the 1974 Abbey Road recording sessions.

For those after some comedy fun, stand-up comedian Paul Chowdhry is back in comedy special Family Friendly Comedian, which debuts on Sky Comedy and NOW on 20th December.

And of course, Christmas wouldn't be quite like it without some festive classics. This festive season, The Polar Express, The Holiday, Elf, Love Actually, It's a Wonderful Life and Arthur Christmas, plus plenty more, drop on Sky Cinema and NOW.

