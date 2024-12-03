Vera will also be paired with a special celebratory documentary, titled Farewell Pet, offering fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the final run, which they can tune into at 9pm on Friday 3rd January.

Meanwhile, a festive special of Bullseye will air at 6pm on Sunday 22nd December. Bullseye makes a return to TV screens after over 15 years off air, with Freddie Flintoff helming the series, marking his first presenting gig since his crash in 2022.

But that isn't all that's in store, with The Masked Singer making a festive return on Boxing Day at 7:30pm.

Wheel of Fortune, hosted by Graham Norton, will see a group of celebrities spin to win money for their chosen charities in a Christmas special, which viewers can tune into on Saturday 28th December at 7pm.

Other celebrity specials include Deal or No Deal and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on Saturday 28th December (6pm) and Sunday 29th December (8pm) respectively.

But if you're after something more brainteasing, Lee Mack is back with a 1% Club Christmas special, which promises to be filled with festive questions. Viewers can tune in and play along on Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day) at 9pm.

Soap fans are also in luck, as ITV has confirmed that Emmerdale and Coronation Street will have plenty of drama this Christmas Day, with episodes airing at 6:30pm and 7pm respectively.

Martin Lewis will be back on TV screens before the end of the year, too, and this time he'll be teaching the nation just how they can win at board games this Christmas – just like him!

If you're looking for glory this Yuletide, you can find out how to get it on Christmas Day at 12:30am.

Read more:

It's also Christmas at Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, and Alison Hammond is on hand to spread some festive cheer in the For the Love of Dogs Christmas special.

To round out 2024, ITV will be airing The National Lottery's New Year's Eve concert at 5:45pm, which will feature "bespoke performances from the worlds of pop, theatre and TV", as well as some extra special guests giving a helping hand to look back on 2024.

ITV will air a variety of blockbuster films over the festive period, too, including the original Star Wars trilogy, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Jurassic World: Dominion, Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga and Downton Abbey: A New Era, among many others.

