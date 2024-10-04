The darts-themed TV show originally aired throughout the '80s on ITV and then was more recently revived in 2006, with Dave Spikey taking on the hosting role.

Of course, the original series was a big hit for the broadcaster, not least because of the memorable presenting by comedian Jim Bowen.

Jim Bowen on the set of Bullseye. TV Times via Getty Images

Centred on darts, the series would see three teams of contestants competing against one another to win money and various other prizes with the show's iconic mascot, Bully, never far away.

On the announcement of the new Christmas special, Flintoff said: "'I love the darts and Bullseye was one of my favourite shows as a kid.

"Can't quite believe I'll get to host this Christmas special. You can't beat a bit of Bully!”

Similarly, Katie Rawcliffe, director of entertainment and daytime commissioning at ITV, said: "Bullseye is back and we can’t wait to welcome Freddie Flintoff back to ITV too.

"It’s a real treat to have both as key parts of our Christmas schedule on ITV1 and ITVX this year."

Flintoff has most recently been seen on our screens in the second season of Field of Dreams, but the show was put on hold after Flintoff was involved in a crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey in December 2022.

The crash left Flintoff with facial and rib injuries and following the crash, Flintoff was airlifted to the hospital.

Following the accident, the BBC suspended filming for Top Gear season 34 before announcing it would be resting the Top Gear format "for the foreseeable future".

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, Grand Tour producer (and former Top Gear producer) Andy Wilman discussed Top Gear's future, saying: “What happened to Freddie was terrible and it’s wonderful to see him back [with Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams]. Top Gear coming back is a different question."

While that may came as sad news for fans of Flintoff, they can get excited about seeing the former cricketer in a presenting role on a fan-favourite gameshow instead.

Michael Mannes, managing director at 12 Yard Productions, said of Flintoff's Bullseye announcement: “We are delighted to have acquired the rights to Bullseye, one of the most iconic game shows ever.

"And the timing could not be better considering the popularity of darts. Freddie is the perfect host for it and we can't wait for the show to be back on ITV.”

Bullseye will be returning to ITV and ITVX later this year.

