As ever, three contestants will be hoping to answer their way to a huge cash prize as they are guided by a group of celebs, but if they'll be able to help the contestants all depends on which way the wheel spins.

In the new episodes, there are more celebrities than ever before, with the introduction of a Double Chair, and even higher stakes with the final Cash Out Question.

In the first episode back, McIntyre returns as host and is joined by celebrity experts Jonathan Ross, Joanne McNally, Gethin Jones, Judi Love, Niko Omilana, Clodagh McKenna and William Hanson.

Michael McIntyre presenting The Wheel. BBC

Previous celebrities have included the likes of Iain Stirling, Dermot O'Leary, AJ Odudu and Steve Pemberton, who all offered their advice on their areas of expertise – from the likes of horror to explorers.

In a special segment on his Big Show, McIntyre even merged his two Saturday night hits into one, as he found people watching The Wheel live on TV as it was being broadcast.

"Playing Wheel on Wheels was genuinely one of the most exhilarating things I’ve done on The Big Show," said the host.

"It's such a unique experience to be watching TV, the doorbell rings, and the host of the show is on your doorstep!

"I loved how nervous and excited the families got playing the game because they had hardly any time whatsoever to get their heads around what was happening. Normally contestants have a while to prepare themselves, but Wheel on Wheels is just a crazy experience.

"We could be filming more Wheel on Wheels in the future, so a message to all The Wheel fans out there... keep your curtains open!"

The Wheel season 5 begins on Saturday 12th October at 8:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

