In a new trailer released by the BBC, Freddie tells the group of boys he wants to take them on tour and their faces are ones to remember as they look completely shocked and excited as he reveals he wants to take them to India.

Flintoff's voice can be heard narrating before it swaps to a clip of him, in which he says: "I wanted the boys to learn to be out of their comfort zone.

"But something happened that's changed my life forever."

Throughout the trailer, the boys can be seen exploring a new culture as Flintoff's speaks.

"We're all going to find out something about ourselves, me included," he says. "It's so different to anything they've ever experienced before.

"It's going to be how they adapt to that. I just hope and pray that all the boys take these opportunities and they grab it with both hands."

In December 2022, Flintoff was involved in a crash at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey, that left him with facial and rib injuries in a crash.

Following the crash, the cricketer was airlifted to hospital and his injuries were described at the time as being non-life threatening.

"It was a pretty nasty crash," his son Corey told the Mail Online. "It is shocking. We are all shocked but just hope he’s going to be OK."

In a statement shared in April, the BBC said that "under the circumstances" it "would be inappropriate to resume making season 34", following an internal investigation into the incident.

Since then, it was announced that the BBC would be resting the Top Gear format "for the foreseeable future".

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams On Tour is coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One this summer.

