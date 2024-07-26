This time, the series will explore the awareness of climate concerns and eco-anxiety within the next generation, as well as how to explore these themes to drive real societal change in the future.

In addition to this, it will help empower children to build energy-saving habits and recognise the power they have in doing so.

The Secret Life of 5 Year Olds. Channel 4

Viewers will be given an insight into the "behaviours and interactions of a new generation of early years children".

The synopsis for the new run reads: "Observing them as they navigate the world around them, the show will capture the social interactions of the group who are all learning how to relate to each other, and touch on the topics that will be relevant to them as they grow up, such as sustainability.

"While the five-year-olds take part in numerous tasks and games around these themes, they will be under the watchful eye of highly trained early years professionals, with Professor Paul Howard-Jones (educational neuroscientist, Bristol University) and Dr Laverne Antrobus (paediatric consultant educational psychologist, Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust) returning to share their insightful observations from this pivotal stage of childhood."

Joe Churchill, digital commissioning editor at Channel 4, said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with DSP to bring back such a well-loved, joyful and insightful series for a social-first audience.

"Channel 4 is the most viewed branded entertainment publisher in the UK, and Secret Life is a brilliant, modular format.

"By relaunching it on our social channels, we're aiming to connect the next generation of five-year-olds with the next generation of social-first audiences."

Patricia Synephias, head of brand and marketing at EON Next, said: "In the UK, more than a fifth of carbon emissions comes from our homes, and as a playmaker that’s leading the transition to a better energy future, we believe EON Next has a real responsibility to help educate and inspire the next generation that using less energy is one of our greatest powers against eco-anxiety.

"It's been a pleasure to be part of this exciting new series, helping us to get this important and serious message across through a bold, fun and progressive platform."

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.