She further explained: “When I got a dance step right, he would outline his erection in his trousers and tell me that’s what my dance move had made happen, because I’d got it right."

Abbington also said that Pernice referred to her as "mad and unstable". She said that she did not respond well to "that sort of teaching" and doesn't know many people who do.

Read more:

More like this

"I’m open to criticism. I can be criticised all the livelong day," she said. "I don’t make problems or trouble where there isn’t any. I’ve worked for 32 years as an actress in a job that started the #MeToo movement and I have never had to leave a job or had to experience anything like I did in that rehearsal room.

“I don’t ever make accusations lightly and this was one of the hardest things I had to do.”

Pernice has denied the allegations.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

In a statement that was published in The Daily Telegraph in response to Abbington's latest allegations, a spokesperson for Pernice said: "It’s disappointing that Ms Abbington would knowingly mislead the outcome of the report in order to further attempt to damage Giovanni’s reputation.

"While Ms Abbington may not like the outcome of the six-month investigation, she should not seek to spread false and defamatory claims."

Pernice said any gestures had been made in humour and that Abbington "tended to be ‘in on the joke’ and would make similar comments back to Giovanni".

Earlier this week, the BBC issued an apology to Abbington after her complaints of verbal bullying and harassment were upheld by its report, although claims of physical aggression and threatening behaviour were not.

Abbington called the apology a "vindication of [her] complaint", while a spokesperson for Pernice said that he was "pleased" the report "has not found any evidence of threatening or abusive behaviour" by him.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 12th October at 6:25pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.