She explained that each week, producers of the show would say to her face that they were "shocked", "horrified" and "so sorry" after watching the rehearsal footage back.

She continued: "It's bullying and it's aggressive behaviour. There were other things that happened that were very upsetting, that you manage in the room at the time, because you're a woman, and you have to manage those things. Because otherwise, what do you do?"

In terms of the footage itself, Abbington states that her lawyer "is not allowed it", but says that "[Pernice] doesn’t want anyone to see it, which is quite telling, you know, if you’ve got nothing to hide".

Pernice has consistently denied any allegations of "abusive or threatening behaviour" towards his former dance partners, saying that they are "totally untrue".

Speaking publicly on his Instagram back in June, Pernice said: "As you know, I have always rejected any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour. The latest accusations are simply false. I am cooperating fully with the ongoing BBC investigation, which will determine the truth.

"As requested, I have stayed silent, but I am looking forward to the conclusion of the investigation and ultimately clearing my name and establishing the truth."

RadioTimes.com has approached Pernice's reps and the BBC for comment.

Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC

Responding to Abbington's comments in this latest interview, Pernice's team told HuffPost: “We are cooperating fully with the BBC’s review process. All parties have been asked to respect this process and to not speak to the media before it concludes. We will continue to respect the integrity of the investigation and believe it is the right forum for all the evidence to be reviewed.

“As part of the evidence-led review, the BBC has shared the allegations they have been able to substantiate with us. They do not resemble Amanda’s latest allegations, given to Channel 4, in any shape or form.

“Giovanni refutes any claim of threatening or abusive behaviour, and having provided the BBC with his evidence, is confident that the review will prove this.”

The BBC also issued a statement, which read: “Anyone involved in a complaint has a right to confidentiality and fair process and therefore it would be inappropriate to comment further on individuals.

"However, when issues are raised with us we always take them extremely seriously and have appropriate processes in place to manage this. As we have said before, we would urge people not to indulge in speculation.

“More generally, the BBC and BBC Studios takes duty of care extremely seriously. Our processes on Strictly Come Dancing are updated every year, they are kept under constant review and last week we announced additional steps to further strengthen welfare and support on the show.”

In the Channel 4 News interview, Guru-Murthy – who was also a contestant on the dancing competition series – said: "I heard from somebody else about an incident of humiliating behaviour of a sexual nature – is that right?"

Abbington is visibly upset as she replies: "Yeah… one of the many things."

Abbington has also appeared on Lorraine, stating that she'd like an apology from the BBC. She said: "I'd like an apology. I'd like this not to happen to people working in [the] corporation again. I'd like women to be heard and taken seriously."

As of now, the BBC investigation into Abbington's accusations remains ongoing, and Pernice has officially departed the long-running series after being a mainstay on the series for the past 9 years.

Pernice previously responded to Abbington's claims, also saying: "Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive. No-one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win – for me and my dance partners. Thank you all again for your continued love and support! Giovanni."

Recently, BBC's director general Tim Davie said he is "very sorry" after the recent claims made by former contestants of the show.

He said he was "very sorry that anyone has had an experience that hasn't been wholly positive".

"That's something we do need to reflect on and I'm sorry about that. There are clearly learnings specifically about oversight in the training rooms that we had needed to address."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

