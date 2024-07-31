The show's first season saw Flintoff on a mission to find untapped cricketing talent in his hometown of Preston. During the three-part run, he assembled a cricket team and helped to transform the lives of his recruits.

Meanwhile, in the new four-part season, he will be taking his young sports team, as well as a handful of fresh recruits, on an international tour.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams. BBC

When the season was first commissioned back in October 2022, Flintoff said: "Working with the boys was one of the most incredible experiences of my life but the work is not finished yet! I’m really pleased we’ll be continuing the hard work we have all put in, but on a much bigger scale."

Meanwhile, Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries at the BBC said: "'Transformative' is a word that’s probably overused in relation to TV shows but in his Field of Dreams series, Freddie Flintoff genuinely changed the lives of some of the boys from Preston he drafted on to the cricket team.

"The warmth and authenticity of the series made it a big hit with viewers, and I’m delighted that he is ready to take on the challenge of a second series and can’t wait to see how it unfolds."

Flintoff's accident in December 2022, which took place while he was filming for Top Gear, saw him rushed to hospital via air ambulance after the open-topped vehicle he was driving flipped and slid along the track.

In November 2023, the BBC announced it would be cancelling Top Gear "for the foreseeable future", while it has now been announced Flintoff's co-stars, Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris, will reunite for a new series, called Paddy and Chris: Road Trippin'.

Freddie Flintoff's Field of Dreams airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

