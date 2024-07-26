The show will travel across the UK from Canterbury to Cumbria, Aberdeen to Hampshire - all in the name property development!

As for what Evans will get stuck into, in London he explores a one-bedroom flat which has a potential value of £1 million - if renovated properly.

Elsewhere, "Martin dons a colourful shirt to make up for a lack of colour in a property in Bishop's Stortford, and Jacqui visits a riverside period property that is modernised to be a family home.

Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell, Martin Roberts, Jacqui Joseph and Tommy Walsh. BBC/Lion Television Scotland/Ellis O’Brien

"Dion tackles overgrown ivy that's invading an end terrace in North Wales and Owain will visit Llanelli, Swansea, Birmingham and London meeting landlords and developers who have invested in the properties for multiple housing purposes."

Wyn Evans said: "What can I say? I love a transformation, dahlings! I've renovated several homes over the years and have not been afraid to get my hands dirty in the process.

"I love getting inspiration from others, and seeing the before and after really does make this a dream job for me.

"I've watched Homes Under the Hammer for years and it is such an iconic show. Now, pass me a sturdy boot and a hard hat, I can't wait to discover more fabulous home transformations with the team!"

Homes Under the Hammer recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, with Evans previously joining the celebrity special line-up last year.

At the time, he said: "I love Homes Under the Hammer. I've watched this programme for years, so I'm thrilled to be on the programme."

Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for BBC Daytime, said: "Homes Under the Hammer is a cornerstone of the BBC Daytime schedule. Captivating audiences with its blend of property investment and creative renovation, it caters to all budgets and offers invaluable tips, tricks and expert advice for every viewer.

"Owain has a real passion for home transformation and a natural warmth which is the perfect combination for Homes Under the Hammer audiences.

"We're absolutely thrilled to welcome him to our exceptional team of presenters, and I'm confident he'll add a fresh dynamic to the show that our viewers will love."

Homes Under the Hammer airs every weekday at 11:15am on BBC One and iPlayer, and the new season will start this summer.

