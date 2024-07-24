Across the series, 12 talented amateur sewers attempted to show they had what it takes to be named Britain’s Best Amateur Sewer of 2024, but the title could only be given to one.

During tonight's episode, the finalists were tasked with making opera gloves, a test of skill and precision as they handled delicate fabrics.

In the transformation challenge, the finalists attempted to turn party paraphernalia into a party outfit before facing the Made to Measure challenge in which they had to create a full outfit by draping fabric onto their models.

More like this

After the challenges, it all came down to one last moment and Luke was crowned Britain's Best Amateur Sewer of 2024!

The Great British Sewing Bee 2024 contestant Luke. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Following his win, Luke said: "Honestly, this doesn't seem real, never did I think I would get to the final let alone winning …this is just wild! All I expected was to get a hug off Patrick, but to have the campest trophy ever I am going to remember this forever. I feel so proud of myself and I don’t tend to say that a lot, but yes I am proud of myself."

Over the course of the competition, the sewers have taken part in Back to Basics, in which they celebrated the 10th birthday of Sewing Bee and produced the same challenges from the very first episode.

Other themed challenges included Sports, Holiday, Reduce Reuse Recycle and even Diva Week, in which they were inspired by a Tina Turner fringed dress, and turned animal print clothing into loungewear for a Diva, finishing with a stage outfit for a Diva.

Speaking of his experience on The Great British Sewing Bee, Luke said his biggest takeaway was "having the confidence to try things out".

"Before the show there were outfits I wouldn't even think of trying and now I want to give everything a go," he explained.

Read more:

"Having the support of the other sewers and judges and Kiell really created an exciting environment where I felt like I got to play and have fun."

Luke continued: "I don't know what is next for me in the sewing world, but I want to carry on trying new things, sew stuff I never thought I’d try. I’d love to get more into costume design and push the limits of the drag garments I make. I also really want to explore ways in making sewing more inclusive and accessible.

"I think there is still a long way to go in getting people to see how sewing your own clothes allows you to express yourself and feel confident in what you are able to wear. It’s a skill with a huge reward, and I’ve been privileged to be able to put that skill to practice and I’d love to help others do the same.

"And next for me personally, Jesus and I are planning our wedding in Gran Canaria in 2025, it will be small with family and friends in a beautiful setting. So next on the agenda are the wedding outfits, and I have started drafting the patterns already!"

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Great British Sewing Bee season 10 is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.