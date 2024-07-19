"It’s wonderful to have such positive representation and inclusion with the likes of Rose and Ellie and JJ Chalmers – it reminds me of what can happen when you give disabled people a space and a voice, look what we can do with that. But it should be an industry standard," she said.

Asked whether she would ever take part in Strictly, she said: "Sure. It’s not something that intimidates me, but I don’t know, is it a level playing field with a wheelchair user and people who have got the use of their legs?"

Sophie Morgan's Fight to Fly. Channel 4

She continued: "I’m not sure how you would you judge that competition fairly. If they could figure that out then I’d say do it, but otherwise it might feel slightly tokenistic.

More like this

"Do you know the one I really want to do, the Jungle [I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!]. I’m putting it out there."

Morgan spoke out against rumours that she had been signed up to take part in Strictly last year, insisting: "I am not a wheelchair."

It came after The Sun reported the rumours under the headline “Cha Cha Chair”.

Morgan tweeted in response: "‘CHA, CHA, CHAIR….’ is this actually for real? @TheSun we need to have a word. I am NOT a wheelchair. I am a PERSON who uses a wheelchair. WtAF."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sophie Morgan's Fight to Fly airs Monday 22nd July at 9pm on Channel 4.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Documentaries coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.