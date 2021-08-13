Meet Rose Ayling-Ellis: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and EastEnders star

Not long to go before we know the full Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up, with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis announced as the twelfth star set to take to the dance floor later this year.

The BBC confirmed the news on Thursday 12th August. Rose will be joining the likes of Sara Davies, AJ Odudu, Greg Wise and John Whaite.

The first deaf contestant to take part in Strictly, Rose is ready to make an impression on the Strictly Come Dancing judges, including Anton Du Beke.

Ahead of her Strictly Come Dancing debut, here’s everything you need to know about Rose.

Who is Rose Ayling-Ellis?

Age: 31

Job: Actress

Instagram: @rose.a.e

Twitter: @RoseAylingEllis



Rose is best known for playing Frankie Lewis, EastEnders’ fist deaf character. She also appeared in Casualty, where she played Bianca Sinclair.

In 2019, Rose starred as Esther in the BBC Two miniseries Summer of Rockets alongside Keeley Hawes, Linus Roache, Timothy Spall and Toby Stephens.

Rose has also starred in short films, including award-winning drama The End.

What has Rose said about joining Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

Following the news that she would be joining Strictly, Rose, who uses British Sign Language (BSL), said she was both excited and a little scared to be joining the line-up.

“To be the first deaf contestant on Strictly Come Dancing is sooooo exciting.. and a little bit scary,” she explained. “It is the hardest secret I have ever had to keep so it feels amazing to finally have this out in the open! I hope I will do the deaf community proud and break down more barriers.

“But I am also very excited to learn an incredible new skill and even better I get to learn whilst wearing beautiful dresses made especially for me!”

Could she claim this year’s coveted Glitterball trophy?

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.