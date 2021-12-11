Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis steals the show with sensational Argentine Tango

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing semi-final saved the best performance for last as Rose Ayling-Ellis scored a perfect 40 for her stunning Argentine Tango.

Advertisement

The sensational routine earned a standing ovation from all four judges, who were particularly positive in their feedback – Motsi Mabuse labelling it the best dance of the series.

“Oh my word, what a statement,” she said. “For me personally, that was the dance of the night, the dance of the month, the dance of the series.”

“I feel like I just want to close my eyes and capture it and put it in a little basket and keep it very close to me forever,” added Shirley Ballas. “It was absolutely fantastic. It had everything in it – star quality. Rose, you truly are the dancer’s dancer.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Anton Du Beke was equally effusive with his praise, saying that the dance was “way better than your Waltz” – which he’d already given a perfect 10.

“What I love about you is you’re so serene and calm,” he added. “When you close your feet, you close it with a calmness, you don’t slam your feet together… it all comes together clean and lovely and calm.”

Meanwhile, Craig commented that the routine “belonged in the final” which led to jubilant celebrations from Rose and Giovanni.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman after the comments, Rose explained, “It’s a dance that is very out of my character; it’s very different and it’s nothing that I’ve ever done before, so I’ve finally started to believe in myself.”

The 40 Rose scored for the routine, alongside the 39 points she had earlier gained for her Waltz, put her joint top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on 79 points – level with AJ Odudu – ahead of the public vote.

Advertisement

Check out our Strictly Come Dancing live blog for a round-up of all the action from tonight’s incredible semi-final.