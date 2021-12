After a dazzling Strictly Come Dancing semi-final, we now need to brace ourselves to say goodbye to one of the remaining four contestants in the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up in anticipation of next weekend's final.

Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson and and AJ Odudu brought their absolute A-game tonight to showcase some of the best routines we've seen all series.

Judges and audience alike were blown away by the standard of dancing, but it was Rose who really stole the show with her Argentine Tango.

Rose and her professional partner Giovanni Pernice scored a perfect 40 (not the only routine to manage that) for their sensational routine.

