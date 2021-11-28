Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard 2021: Who’s top in Week 10?

What a week for our dancers!

Strictly Come Dancing continues to turn up the heat as we head ever closer to the final, with the Strictly line-up doing all they can in Week 10 to make it to next week’s quarter-finals.

There are only six contestants left in the show for Week 10 with each celebrity hoping that their performances (see Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances for more information) will be enough to keep them in the competition.

Once again, Cynthia Erivo stood in for one of the usual judges after Motsi Mabuse was contacted by NHS Test and Trace and asked to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

So, how much did Cynthia’s scores impact the leaderboard for the week?

Here is what you need to know about the order of the celebrities on the leaderboard, their judge scores and final total scores for Week 10.

Week 10 Strictly leaderboard

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (9 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 39 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (9 + 8 + 10 + 9) = 36 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (7 + 9 + 10 + 9) = 35 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 33 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (6 + 9 + 8 + 8) = 31 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (7 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 30

Week Nine Strictly leaderboard

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (10 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 40 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (9 + 10 + 10 + 9) = 38 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (10 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 37 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (7 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 31 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (7 + 7 + 9 + 8) = 31

Week Eight Strictly leaderboard

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (10 + 10 + 10 = 10) = 40 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (9 + 10 +10 +10) = 39 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (9 + 10 + 10 + 9) = 38 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (7 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 32 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (7 + 8 + 7 + 8) = 30 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (4 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 29 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (7 + 7 + 7 + 8) = 29 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington ( 6 + 7 + 7 + 8 ) = 28

Week Seven Strictly leaderboard

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (9 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 39 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (9 + 10 + 10 + 9) = 38 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (8 + 8 + 10 + 9) = 35 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (7 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 34 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (8 + 8 + 8 + 9) = 33 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (8 + 8 + 7 + 8) = 31 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (6 + 7 + 8 + 7) = 28 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (6 + 7 + 7 +7) = 27

Week Six Strictly leaderboard

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (10 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 40 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (9 + 10 + 9 + 9) = 37 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (8 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 35 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (8 + 8 + 9 + 8) = 33 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (7 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 33 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (6 + 8 + 8 +7) = 29 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (7 + 8 + 7 + 7) = 29 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (5 + 8 + 7 + 7) = 27 Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (4 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 25 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (4 + 7 + 6 + 6) = 23

Week Five Strictly leaderboard

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (9 + 9 + 10 + 10) = 38 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (9 + 10 + 9 + 9) = 37 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (8 + 8 + 10 + 9) = 34 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (8 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 34 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 8 +7) = 29 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (7 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 28 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (4 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 25 Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (3 + 6 + 5 + 6) = 20

Week Four Strictly leaderboard

Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (6 + 8 + 9 +9) = 32 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (8 + 8 + 7 + 8) = 31 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (7 + 8 + 7 + 7) =29 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (6 + 7 + 8 + 9) = 29 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (5 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 28 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (7 + 6 +6 + 8) = 27 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (5 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 26 Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (4 + 6 + 7 + 7) = 24 Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (3 + 5 + 5 + 6) = 19

Week Three Strictly leaderboard

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (9 + 10 + 10 + 10) = 39 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (9 + 10 + 9 + 9) = 37 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (9 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 36 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (8 + 9 + 9 + 9) = 35 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (8 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 32 Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (7 + 8 + 8 + 8) = 31 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (7 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 28 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (6 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 27 Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (6 + 6 + 7 + 7) = 26 Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell (6 + 6 + 7 + 6) = 25 Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (4 + 7 + 7 + 6) = 24 Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (5+ 7 + 6 + 6) = 24 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (3 + 5 + 7 + 6) = 21 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (4 + 5 + 5 + 6) = 20

Week One and Week Two Strictly leaderboard combined

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (34 + 31) = 65 [14 points] John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (30 + 31) = 61 [13 points] Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (27 + 30) = 57 [12 points] Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (21 + 34) = 55 [11 points] Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (17 + 34) = 51 [10 points] Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (24 + 26) = 50 [9 points] Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (30 + 19) = 49 [8 points] Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (24 + 25) = 49 [8 points] Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (22 + 26) = 48 [7 points] Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (24 + 23) = 47 [6 points] Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell (20 + 27) = 47 [6 points] Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (22 + 21) = 43 [5 points] Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (18 + 25) = 43 [5 points] Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (24 + 18) = 42 [4 points]

Week Two Strictly leaderboard

Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (8 + 8 + 9 + 9) = 34 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (8 + 9 + 9 + 8) = 34 AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (7 + 9 + 7 + 8) = 31 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (8+ 8 + 8 + 7) = 31 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (7 + 8+ 8 + 7) = 30 Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell (7 + 7 + 6 + 7) = 27 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (7 + 6 + 6 + 7) = 26 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 7 + 6 + 7) = 26 Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (6 + 7 + 6 + 6) = 25 Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (5 + 7 + 7 + 6) = 25 Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (3 + 6 + 7 + 7) = 23 Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (4 + 6 + 5 + 6) = 21 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (4 + 5+ 5 + 5) = 19 Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (3 + 5 + 5 + 5) = 18

Week One Strictly leaderboard

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington (8 + 8 + 9 + 9) = 34 Adam Peaty and Katya Jones (7 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 30 John Whaite and Johannes Radebe (7 + 7 + 8 + 8) = 30 Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu (6 + 7 + 7 + 7) = 27 Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova (5 + 5 + 7 + 7) = 24 Greg Wise and Karen Hauer (6 + 6 + 5 + 7) = 24 Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima (6 + 6 + 6 + 6) = 24 Nina Wadia and Neil Jones (5 + 5 + 7 + 7) = 24 Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez (6 + 5 + 5 + 6) = 22 Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice (6 + 6 + 4 + 6) = 22 Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin (5 + 5 + 6 + 5) = 21 Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden (4 + 7 + 5 + 5) = 21 Robert Webb and Dianne Buswell (6 + 4 + 4 + 6) = 20 Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse (3 + 5 + 5 + 5) = 18 Sara Davies and Aljaž Skorjanec (3 + 5 + 5 + 4) = 17

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturdays and Sundays.

