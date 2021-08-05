Meet John Whaite: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and former Great British Bake Off winner
The former GBBO winner was the fourth name to be announced for this year's series.
It’s almost time for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing to begin – with a whole host of famous faces aiming to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Bill Bailey by winning the Glitterball Trophy.
Several names have already been announced for the new series, and the fourth person to be announced is former Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite.
Whaite is set to be part of the second-ever same-sex couple on the ballroom show – forming one-half of the first all-male partnership with a yet-to-be-announced Strictly professional.
But who is John Whaite? Read on for everything you need to know.
Who is John Whaite?
Age: 33
Instagram: john_whaite
Job: Baker and former Great British Bake Off winner
Partnered with: TBC
John Whaite shot to fame when he won the third series of Great British Bake Off in 2012, aged just 23 – and he’s been able to carve out a career as a TV personality and baker in the nine years since.
He has been a regular face on the small screen, with regular cooking slots on Lorraine and more recently Steph’s Packed Lunch, in addition to appearances on This Morning, What’s Cooking?, The Alan Titchmarsh Show and Sunday Brunch.
John’s Strictly journey
John said he was “grateful, excited, and nervous” about joining Strictly after he was confirmed as a contestant by current GBBO host Matt Lucas on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show.
“I’ve been wearing sequins and jazzy attire since I was three years old and can’t wait to hurl myself, full throttle, around the most glamorous dance floor on earth,” he said.
“What’s more exciting for me, is that I’m going to be one half of the first all-male partnership, which is a great step forward in representation and inclusion.
“Whoever it is I’m paired with, I hope they are up for a challenge as I want our routines to include lots of spectacular lifts!”