Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week One as it happens

Finally, Strictly Come Dancing is back, and we’re bringing you all the action from Week One.

The 2021 series is up and running, and the celebs are dancing in the famous ballroom for the first time.

While the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up compete for the top spot, the good news is that no one will be out in the first week.

Anton Du Beke makes his first appearance as a full-time judge, promising to be ever so slightly different to Craig Revel Horwood…

But who will soar to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard? Who will find themselves in trouble?

Read on for Strictly Come Dancing 2021 Week One as it happened…

8:05pm: High praise indeed for Rose, with all four judges in agreement… Someone get Rose a ticket to the final, stat!

An impressive 22 for them both, but a surprising low four from Shirley…

On to Katie and Gorka!

8:01pm: Rose and Giovanni look pretty in pink with a brilliantly energetic Jive to Taylor Swift’s Shake It Off. Certainly seem to be the viewers’ favourites…

7:59pm: Dan dedicated his dance to former co-host Louise Minchin, aw.

But on to the scores… 24 for Dan and Nadiya! A running commentary from the host throughout, with Dan shouting thanks to Craig. He seems pretty happy.

7:56pm: Anton thought Dan was going to be “awful”! Wasn’t he wrong?

Craig spotted Dan’s counting, Motsi loved the “risk”, while Shirley said she’d never seen “a neck that long”. Well.

7:54pm: Well, Dan’s BBC Breakfast-inspired Quickstep is very good! Full of energy and bounce, the tallest pairing in the competition are here to impress!

7:51pm: 17 for Sara which sadly puts her at the bottom of the leaderboard, not that she’s stopped smiling.

Next, it’s Dan and Nadiya with a Quickstep.

7:47pm: Shirley fancies a bit more technique, but sees real potential. Anton was sold on Sara’s offer while Craig was a bit harsher, saying Sara was “walking”. Ouch. Motsi knows Sara is here to give it her all – and I’m with her on that.

7:45pm: if you don’t have a smile on your face after this, you’re watching the wrong show. Full of energy, and just what Strictly is all about! Go on, Sara!

7:43pm: Aljaz has entered the Dragon’s Den and is getting a good grilling from our Sara. A deal was brokered, and now on to the ballroom…

7:41pm: Oh Rhys! A beautiful Viennese Waltz which got high praise indeed from the judges, with Anton saying his footwork was “immaculate”. Into the finals you go, Rhys.

A whopping 27 for Rhys and Nancy – massive well done! Though for cool Nancy, there’s work to do.

On to Sara and Aljaz.

7:34pm: 18 for Ugo putting him in last place so far, but it’s still early days – and still a great score for a hard dance.

Here’s Rhys and Nancy!

7:32pm: Craig praised the routine, while Motsi praised lovely Ugo’s smile. There’s work to do, but a great start for Ugo.

Shirley said Ugo had “fantastic effort” while Anton, not really a fan of a Samba himself, loved the former rugby-player’s technique.

7:30pm: Fiery drums?! On Strictly? Now this is a party! Ugo and Oti brought sunshine and energy to the dance floor and for that, I’m grateful.

7:28pm: A Samba on Week One? If anyone can get a Samba out of their partner, Oti can!

7:26pm: Another 21 of the night, I’m seeing a pattern here…

Here comes Ugo and reigning champion Oti!

7:24pm: Anton had a couple of technical pointers, while Craig said it lacked expression, but he admitted it was a “sweet story”.

Motsi praised the “sensitivity” of the routine and Shirley called Tilly’s performance “mature”.

We’ve had our first disagreement of the night, with Shirley insistent she saw heel leads, but the others not so much… will the scores reflect this?

7:22pm: A Waltz for Tilly who looks lovely in lilac. And a welcome to Nikita, who’s just performed for the first time! A beautiful performance showing lots of potential for the rest of the competition. With a dance like that, we’d bet dad Gordon would be hard-pressed finding fault!

7:17pm: The scores are in… 21 for Tom, with a low of four from Craig and a high of seven from Motsi. Not bad, well done Tom!

On to Tilly and Nikita…

7:13pm: A great start for a groovin’ Tom dressed head-to-toe in cerise pink – we truly love to see it. I’m impressed, and the public are going to love him. Shirley Ballas is pleased too, saying Tom ‘did himself an honour’.

Anton said it was a “wonderful performance”, while Motsi asked for a bit more leg action.

Craig “whatever” Revel Horwood thought it was a little stiff, but loved Tom’s rhythm.

A hard act to follow indeed…

7:11pm: Well, Tom’s had a busy week, hasn’t he? He’s been McFly-ing all around the country…

7:08pm: The celebs are ready, I’m ready – let’s do this. The first couple up are Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden!

7:05pm: Oh, and some lovely outfits from Tess and Claudia in red and white, respectively. Saturday night is here.

7:03pm: And we’re off! Our fabulous Strictly Come Dancing professionals are back with a glorious and colourful performance to Regina Spektor’s A Thousand Miles.

Summer is very much still here with these incredible outfits.

6:26pm: The celebs have been limbering up for the first live show, with Sara and pro partner Aljaz getting ready for tonight with a… gossip:

Dan spent his pre-show time checking in on the Ryder Cup…

And Ugo posed up a storm after rehearsals…

6:18pm: Excitement is certainly building for the return of the live shows as the stars take to the ballroom floor for the first time. Here are the Strictly songs and dances for Week One:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Tango to Blue Monday by New Order

Robert Webb and Diane Buswell – Cha Cha to Rasputin by Boney M.

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – Cha Cha to Earth, Wind and Fire by September

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – Jive to Gold Dust by DJ Fresh

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – Viennese Waltz to End of the Road by Boys II Men

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Cha Cha to The Boss by Diana Ross

Katie McGlynn and Gorka Marquez – Tango to Black Hole by Griff

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – Quickstep to Everybody Needs Somebody to Love by The Blues Brothers

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Waltz to Consequences by Camila Cabello

Greg Wise and Karen Hauer – American Smooth to That’s Life by Frank Sinatra

Nina Wadia and Neil Jones – Samba to Mi Gente by J Balvin, Willy William ft Beyonce

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Jive to Shake it Off by Taylor Swift

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – Cha Cha to Beggin’ by Maneskin

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – American Smooth to Chain of Fools by Aretha Franklin

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse – Samba to Iko Iko (My Bestie) by Justin Wellington ft Small Jam

6:00pm: Welcome to our Strictly Come Dancing live blog! Join us as we’ll bring you all the drama, scores and reaction from the ballroom. It’s going to be a very busy night as we get our first real look at this year’s cast in action.

Last weekend, the celebrities met their partners. And to remind you of the pairings:

