Meet Robert Webb: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and comedian

The Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up is shaping up nicely, and making his debut in the ballroom later this year is comedian Robert Webb.

Webb was the second celebrity to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing. He’ll join the 14 other contestants who will be showing off their dancing skills later this year in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges.

Fans will recognise him from Channel 4’s Peep Show, in which he appears alongside David Mitchell. The pair are part of a double act known as Webb and Mitchell.

We know he can make us laugh, but will he be scoring 10s across the board when he takes to the dance floor? Or will he become the comedy act of the series?

Here’s everything you need to know about Robert, including what he had to say about his Strictly signing.

Who is Robert Webb?

Age: 48

Job: Comedian

Twitter: @arobertwebb

Robert Webb is a comedian, actor and author.

He’s best known for appearing in Peep Show, That Mitchell and Webb Look and Back, and for his comedy partnership with David Mitchell.

Webb is also an acclaimed author. His memoir How Not To Be A Boy was a No.1 Sunday Times Best Seller and his debut novel, Come Again, was published last year.

What has Robert said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?

Robert is looking forward to the BBC One dancing show, although we’re not quite sure he understands the premise of the show…

After he was announced for the line-up, he said: “I am ludicrously excited to be taking part in Strictly this year. It’s a big, generous, joyful show and I can’t wait to get packed into a spandex onesie and fired from a glitter cannon directly at Claudia Winkleman. At least I think that’s what happens.”

Not quite, but good luck regardless!

He added: “My goal is to try and survive from week to week without causing serious injury to myself or innocent bystanders. I know it’s going to be a challenge. To do well in this competition is a test of character, although mainly it’s a test of dancing.”

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.