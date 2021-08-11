Meet Tilly Ramsay: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and TikTok star
Tilly was the ninth contestant to be confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.
Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly Ramsay has joined the line-up for Strictly Come Dancing.
The TikTok star and chef reportedly signed up for the 18th series last year, but had to drop out after she broke her arm. Producers were said to be keen to get her on the 2021 series, and on Wednesday 11th August she was announced as the ninth contestant for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up during an episode of ITV’s This Morning.
She’ll compete against the likes of Sara Davies, AJ Odudu, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and more.
She’s a dab hand in the kitchen, and knows how to pull off a TikTok dance routine, but will she be able to master this type of salsa?
Here’s everything you need to know about Tilly Ramsay.
Who is Tilly Ramsay?
Age: 19
Job: Chef and social media star
Instagram: @tillyramsay
Twitter: @tillyramsay
Tilly is a chef, social media influencer and TV presenter. She has over 9.5 million followers on TikTok, where she regularly posts funny videos of herself and her dad Gordon either dancing or carrying out pranks.
She presented Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch on CBBC, which saw her cooking and having adventures along with her family, for which she received three Children’s BAFTA nominations.
In 2017 she published her first cookery book inspired by the show, Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover. Tilly and Gordon also hosted a regular cooking item on This Morning, Big Chef Little Chef.
What has Tilly said about joining Strictly Come Dancing?
The 19-year-old is ready for the challenge of Strictly, saying: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”
Ready to rustle up a different kind of Salsa. Tilly Ramsay plus #Strictly equals a real recipe for success!👩🍳— BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2021
👉 https://t.co/4osQda2X3H pic.twitter.com/K3KUzsczhx
Tilly’s parents also sent in a video message to This Morning, with Gordon jokingly warning her: “Don’t date those dancers!”
“Thank goodness it’s her and not you!” added Tilly’s mother Tana.
Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021.