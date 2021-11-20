It’s time for Week Nine of Strictly Come Dancing, also know as Musicals Week, so get ready to see our celebs perform live routines to showtunes from some of the most loved musicals of all time.

Advertisement

Last week saw Sara Davies become the seventh celebrity to be eliminated from Strictly, following a dance off with Tilly Ramsay.

The results left Strictly fans divided over Sara Davies's exit, with a RadioTimes.com poll revealing that 52.4 per cent agreed Sara should have been sent home, while 47.6 per cent of voters thought Tilly should have been the one to leave this series.

Sara's departure isn't the only change to Strictly this weekend, as Craig Revel Horwood will miss Strictly after testing positive for coronavirus.

He's currently isolating and will be replaced by actor and singer Cynthia Erivo.

Advertisement

As the show kicks off, join us right here for our live blog, where we'll be bringing you all the latest from the dance floor!