Meet Rhys Stephenson: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant and CBBC presenter

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing is just months away, and stepping onto the dance floor later this year is CBBC star Ryhs Stephenson.

Advertisement

Best known as the face of the children’s television channel, which he hosts live from CBBC studio HQ, Stephenson will be showing off his dancing skills in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges which now includes Anton Du Beke.

He joins AJ Odudu, Robert Webb, Tom Fletcher and John Whaite who were first four celebrities to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up.

This year, the show returns to a full series, with 15 contestants in the line-up.

As he gets ready to make his Strictly debut, here’s everything we know about Rhys Stephenson.

Who is Rhys Stephenson?

Job: Actor and children’s TV presenter

Twitter: @RhysStephenson1

Rhys Stephenson is an actor and children’s TV presenter. He’s a well known face at CBBC, presenting some of the biggest shows, including Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up!.

He also appeared on The Dengineers and Newsround. Outside of presenting, Rhys is an ambassador for Place2Be, a charity which provides mental health services in schools.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What has Rhys said about Strictly Come Dancing?

Strictly has been a lifelong dream for Rhys!

Speaking about his new signing, he gushed: “I am buzzing to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing 2021. I have dreamt about being on this show, and I know for a fact that it is going to exceed every expectation. I cannot wait to experience it all: the costumes, the orchestra, even Craig’s glare! I am ready!”

Advertisement

Strictly is expected to return to the BBC in Autumn 2021. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.