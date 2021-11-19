Who is Cynthia Erivo? Meet Strictly Come Dancing judge replacing Craig Revel Horwood

We’re heading into Strictly Come Dancing‘s fabulous Musicals Week this weekend, but sadly Craig Revel Horwood won’t be on the judging panel.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood would miss Musicals Week after a positive COVID-19 test.

Strictly has now confirmed that Cynthia Erivo will replace Craig for Week Nine.

Sharing a post on its official Twitter page, the show revealed: “Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo is joining our Judges for Musicals Week! Stepping into Craig’s shoes, who we wish a speedy recovery. ”

So, who exactly is the show’s latest panellist?

Here’s everything you need to know about Cynthia as she joins the Strictly Come Dancing judges on Saturday, 20th November and Sunday, 21st November.

Who is Cynthia Erivo?

Age: 34

Job: Actress and singer

Instagram: @cynthiaerivo

Cynthia is a multi-award winning singer and actor, who has starred in numerous theatre productions across the globe, including Broadway’s revival of The Color Purple, the Sister Act UK tour and The Umbrellas of Cherbourg.

She played the lead role of Aretha Franklin in the third series of Genius, the title role in acclaimed biopic Harriet, and is currently filming for the new Luther movie.

Erivo will star as Elphaba in the highly-anticipated upcoming film adaptation of musical Wicked.

She has won a Daytime Emmy Award, Grammy Award and Tony Award, and been nominated for two Oscars.

Cynthia will be stepping into Craig Revel Horwood’s shoes as he self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19. She’ll join Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and Head Judge Shirley Ballas for Musicals Week and the results show taking place on Sunday.

“I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week,” she said of her new role. “Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday 20th November at 6:35pm, with the results show on Sunday 21st November at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.