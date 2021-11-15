Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood to miss Musicals Week after positive COVID test

Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result will be absent from the next live Strictly show.

Advertisement

A Strictly spokesperson said: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Revel Horwood will now be self-isolating and will hopefully be back on our screens the following weekend.

He isn’t the only member of the Strictly family to have tested positive for coronavirus this series, with Judi Love and Tom Fletcher also being forced to miss a week after contracting the virus.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

And on top of that, this series of Strictly has had to deal with injuries, as well, with Ugo Monye missing a week due to a back injury, and Robert Webb withdrawing from the competition entirely after seeking medical advice.

Strictly have implemented strictly COVID guidance throughout their series, and, in a difference to last year, will allow contestants one week grace and the chance to return to the competition if they can.

Strictly’s Ian Waite on AJ’s “tough week”; and how Rose’s dance opened up a whole other world

If they test positive for a second week, they are forced to withdraw.

Last year, Nicola Adams and Katya Jones had to pull out of the series after testing positive for coronavirus.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing airs every weekend on BBC One. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.