Motsi Mabuse to miss Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, with Cynthia Erivo returning

Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in this week’s Strictly Come Dancing after she was contacted by NHS Test and Trace, the BBC has announced.

The judge initially revealed the news on her Instagram Story before it was confirmed in an official statement from Strictly.

In her absence, Cynthia Erivo will join the panel as a guest judge for the second week on the trot, after she stepped in for Craig Revel Horwood last weekend.

The statement from the BBC read: “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

“We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

Writing on Instagram, Motsi explained that although she is double vaccinated – and has even had a booster shot – she would have to isolate because German EU vaccines are not recognised in the UK.

She clarified that she had been tested multiple times during the week and had returned negative results, adding: “I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters.”

And she signed off by saying: “I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love, keep dancing. Until then, lots of love and stay safe.”

Academy Award nominee Erivo was a very popular guest judge on her Strictly debut last week, receiving special praise for giving some of her feedback to Rose Ayling-Ellis in British Sign Language and proving herself a more than capable replacement.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:55pm on BBC One.