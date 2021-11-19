Strictly confirms Cynthia Erivo will replace Craig Revel Horwood for Musicals Week

Cynthia Erivo will be taking her place on the Strictly Come Dancing judging panel tomorrow night, the BBC has officially announced.

Craig Revel Horwood is forced to miss this week’s live show after testing positive for COVID-19, and Cynthia will be “stepping into Craig’s shoes” for both the Saturday and Sunday shows.

Stage and screen star Cynthia Erivo is joining our Judges for Musicals Week! Stepping into Craig's shoes, who we wish a speedy recovery. 🌟 https://t.co/d9XV94yR9t #Strictly pic.twitter.com/TSjRsFgOL8 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 19, 2021

Cynthia, an Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner, is an apt choice to fill in for Strictly Come Dancing stalwart Craig as the show celebrates Musicals Week this weekend.

The Oscar nominee was recently confirmed to play Elphaba opposite Ariana Grande as Glinda in a movie adaptation of the hit musical Wicked and has appeared in a number of theatre productions including The Color Purple.

Cynthia said: “I’m so delighted to be joining the Strictly judging panel for Musicals Week. Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one. I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

On Monday, a spokesperson for Strictly Come Dancing announced that Craig would be missing from the judges’ line-up, but that he would hopefully “return the following week”.

“Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines. While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well, he will return the following week,” the statement read.

