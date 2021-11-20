He’s the longest-running judge on BBC One’s biggest show.

Advertisement

Craig Revel Horwood has been a mainstay on Strictly Come Dancing since its first series and is known for his withering putdowns, glances, and ‘fab-u-lous’ praises.

In the 2021 series, Craig has been joined once again by Strictly’s current head judge Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse.

In a change to the lineup this year in light of Bruno Tonioli uncertain travel rules from the US, long-running Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke stepped up to the panel after enjoying a brief stint in the 2020 series.

However, in a change to the panel on the show this Saturday (20th November), Craig is absent and has been replaced by award-winning actress-performer Cynthia Erivo.

So, why is Craig missing the big show in Week Nine, Musicals Week?

Why is Craig Revel Horwood not on Strictly Come Dancing?

Craig Revel Horwood has been forced to drop out of judging on Musicals Week after testing positive for COVID-19.

A statement from the BBC released on Monday (15th November) reads: “Craig Revel Horwood has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating following the latest government guidelines.

“While Craig will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, all being well he will return the following week.”

Our updates, fox-trotting into your inbox. Sign up for all the glitz from the Strictly ballroom at your fingertips Thanks, you are now signed up to our Strictly newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

The judge becomes the latest Strictly star to be forced to self-isolate during the show’s run after testing positive for COVID-19.

McFly star Tom Fletcher, who is still in the competition, was forced to miss a week of the show earlier in the series.

Meanwhile, Loose Women star Judi Love was also forced to miss a weekend after she tested positive for the coronavirus.

Judi was subsequently eliminated from the competition on the weekend of her return to the show.

Getty

Speaking in a statement on replacing Craig for the weekend, Cynthia said: “Musicals have a unique place in my heart, it’s such a special way of connecting all art and making it one.

“I’m excited to bring my experience to the show and I can’t wait to see what the couples have in store this weekend.”

Craig is wished a speedy recovery ahead of a return next weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturday at 6:35pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The results show follows on Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.